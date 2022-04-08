Northwestern Mutual Boasts Record Number of Wealth Advisors in New Forbes "Best-In-State" Ranking

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that over 100 of its financial advisors – more than ever before – have been listed among the best in their state according to a ranking by Forbes.
"Northwestern Mutual's dedicated and highly skilled financial advisors continue to set new standards and break records in wealth management," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "I'm deeply grateful for our advisors' tireless efforts to help a growing number of Americans plan for the future, and thrilled to see the well-deserved recognition they continue to earn for delivering greater value and peace of mind to the clients they proudly serve."
Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are nominated by their firms, and each advisor is thoroughly vetted, interviewed, and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research. SHOOK takes a wide variety of factors into consideration when evaluating nominees, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. Forbes receives more than 30,000 applicants annually, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state.
The Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list are:
John Adams
Jerry David
Charles Harlan
