Jackpot World Launches New Classic Bonus Stamp Feature

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched its brand-new Classic Bonus Stamp feature. Following the launch of this new feature, the number of Jackpot World players participating in stamp exchange events jumped by 10%.

With this added functionality, users will now be able to exchange the Classic Bonus Stamp for any of the stamps in their previous Stamp Collection. This takes the in-game collection experience to a new level, as it not only provides players with the chance to complete their previous collections but also awards them with an extra bonus for completing each collection with fantastic coin prizes. This is a major step forward for the casino mobile game category, which currently lacks such gameplay mechanisms.

"Jackpot World's mission is to delight our players with an out-of-this-world experience when playing their beloved Stamp Collection," said Emma Li, Producer of Jackpot World. "As an innovator in the mobile game space, we never stop exploring new ways to engage with our players and enhance the gaming experience. From its inception, Jackpot World has been designed to spread fun around the world and with the brand-new Classic Bonus Stamp feature, we are enhancing the experience for players everywhere."

The Jackpot World app offers a rich and constantly growing selection of slot machine games. They include the classic 777 slot machine game, Fortune Babies, Fortune Tree, Mighty Tiger, and Penguin Quest, as well as new games such as Leprechaun Blast, Werewolf Night, and Myth of Medusa. The games offer bonus features and free coins to recreate the exhilarating Las Vegas casino slot machine experience, while there are also bonuses, stamps, and prizes that are up for grabs. Jackpot World is committed to ensuring a consistently thrilling entertainment experience, rolling out a new slot machine at least once a week.

Social at its core, Jackpot World can be played with friends, families, and other slot machine lovers from all over the world. The Jackpot World app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems.

For more information, please visit Jackpot World.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is a leading free social casino slot game with the ambition to become the most player-centric social casino game. It is one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino gaming apps in the world.

Media Contact:

Zhiwei Gu

+8613651200209

jackpotworld-market@spinxgames.com

View original content:

SOURCE Jackpot World