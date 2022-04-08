BrickBio Debuts Powerful Advantage of Novel ADCs, Protein Origami, and Synthetic Virology at 2022 AACR

BOSTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrickBio, the leader in RNA facilitated site-specific conjugation for novel protein therapeutics, will be presenting an invited poster at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Conference on April 11th, 2022 during the Antibody-Drug Conjugates Session. BrickBio will be located at Booth #3334 throughout the conference.

BrickBio has commercialized its' novel protein conjugation platform which leverages engineered RNA to introduce site-specific chemistries into any protein while maintaining a homogenous product for best-in-class therapeutics with improved safety, efficacy and dosage. The conjugation platform enables the conjugation of multiple distinct payloads on a single protein and the conjugation of two or more molecules to generate novel therapeutics.

The pipeline candidate depicted in the poster (#3940), Next Generation Site-Specific ADCs targeting Breast and Gastric Cancer was developed using the previously revealed Site-Select Panel™ and highlights the advantage of the powerful ADC platform towards breast & gastric cancer with improved efficacy, better safety, and overall lower dosage. Identification of the optimal sites are currently being transferred between next-generation antibody scaffolds, such as bispecifics, nanobodies, or other fragments in BrickBio's undisclosed pipeline.

BrickBio's pioneering, undisclosed efforts towards Protein Origami Therapeutics and Synthetic Virology are also highlighted, which leverage the same core technology that drive Brick's novel ADCs. Protein Origami enables the spatial orientation of multiple proteins into a multimeric complex, resulting in synergistic modalities that have yet to be explored due to the inability to generate such structures prior to BrickBio. In addition, Synthetic Virology advancements revolve around the retargeting of capsids via protein conjugation to engineer tropisms, improve safety, increase infectivity, and eliminate immunogenicity. BrickBio is rapidly expanding on its strong base of AAV modification capabilities.

BrickBio is continuing their partnership efforts throughout AACR 2022 by meeting with potential collaborators for work on novel ADCs, Protein Origami Therapeutics, and Synthetic Virology.

"The BrickBio platform and processes have unleashed the full potential of the unnatural amino acid technology, enabling new therapeutic modalities, all linked by the same conjugation chemistries", said James Italia, VP of Commercial Development at BrickBio, "Specifically, the novel ADC platform highlights the unprecedented precision in our discovery engine, allowing us to pursue novel pipeline candidates which were previously unattainable", Italia concluded.

"BrickBio's unique and robust platform capabilities have positioned the company to expand its' internal pipeline of novel, best-in-class ADC candidates, co-develop novel therapeutics with partners, and develop next generation therapeutics," stated Audrey Warner, Head of Business Development of BrickBio, as well as Vice President of Investments of Tiger Gene Ventures. "BrickBio will work with top partners to develop and progress promising candidates through the clinic to ultimately reach more patients," Warner concluded.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds. www.brickbio.com

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

