Announcement: The National Policing Institute named one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute, formerly known as the National Police Foundation, an Arlington, Virginia-based independent and nonprofit organization, has been selected as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For. The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best nonprofits to work for in 2022 but also to have earned a ranking in the top 50 of that prestigious list. We recognize that earning a spot on this list is an honor established only through the input of our staff and it represents only the beginning of our journey toward fostering our shared growth and building a supportive and diverse organization that thrives together to pursue excellence in our work," said Jim Burch, President of the National Policing Institute.

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 organizations.

Nonprofits from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

