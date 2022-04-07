InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Accessory for Fishing Enthusiasts (DVR-919)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory that enables you to sit, hold fishing rods and store a cooler and other gear while fishing," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the SPORTS BUDDY. My design can be easily transported to and from a fishing spot."

The invention provides a comfortable and portable seat assembly for fishing enthusiasts. It also offers convenient storage for a cooler and other accessories and it ensures that rod and reel combinations are secure. As a result, it could make a fishing trip easier and more enjoyable. The invention features a multi-purpose design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DVR-919, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

