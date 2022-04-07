InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Open Oven Door (DNV-278)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a struggle-free way for cooks to open the oven door while holding food with both hands," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the BLACK BOX. My design could help to prevent hassles and spills when opening the oven."

The invention provides a hands-free method of opening the oven door. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional oven designs. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

