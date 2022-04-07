G FUEL Partners with Sentinels Esports Organization

G FUEL to Sponsor Sentinels' New YouTube Series, "unSENsored."

Photo Credit: Riley Jamison 2022 (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — is pleased to announce a long-term partnership with Los Angeles-based esports organization Sentinels, which will include presenting sponsorship of the Sentinels' YouTube series, "unSENsored," co-branded products and more.

"I've admired Sentinels' esports dominance over the past few years, and I'm excited to see what we build together," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Their desire to connect with their fans and compete at the highest level make them an ideal fit for the G FUEL family."

Launched in 2018, Sentinels have become one of the most premier esports organizations in the United States, fielding teams in Fortnite, Valorant, Wild Rift, Apex Legends, and Halo. Among its accolades across these titles (14 wins in 2021 alone), the organization made history last May by winning the first international Valorant tournament won by a U.S.-based team. Additionally, Sentinels' Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Championship, became the first professional Fortnite player to have their likeness featured in the game.

Alongside Bugha, the candor and charisma of the group, which includes popular creators TenZ, ShahZaM, SicK, SnakeBite, and Frosty, have made Sentinels a powerhouse on social media as well, with more than 33 million followers across their platforms and creators. Since its founding in 2018, Sentinels have emerged as a top 10 organization in Twitch viewership and in the first quarter of 2022 have the highest average engagement on Twitter across the world of esports at almost 15K per tweet and are third highest in total engagement.

Beginning April 7, G FUEL will power Sentinels' "unSENsored," which is the most-watched and well-known voice communications series in all of esports; showcasing unique, unfiltered behind-the-scenes moments from the biggest tournaments in the world. Celebrated for driving the energy behind these intense tournament moments, this G FUEL and Sentinels collaboration is the perfect fit for millions of fans that show up to watch each one.

"G FUEL is a gaming and esports staple, so we predict great success with this partnership," said Sentinels CEO Rob Moore. "Both fans and the esports community at large will get to connect to the Sentinels on a deeper level with 'unSENsored.'"

Keep your eyes on G FUEL and Sentinels' digital and social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 324,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels, Logic, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Sentinels

The Sentinels, a premier esports organization based in Los Angeles, California, have produced championship esports teams competing in Valorant, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Halo. Powered by an expert team of creative specialists in gaming and content creation, the Sentinels develop strong and engaged communities by connecting players and esports fans alike. With over 14 titles in the past year alone, the Sentinels have taken the esports world by storm.

Keep up with the Sentinels on social media (@Sentinels) and learn more at www.sentinels.gg.

Press Contact G FUEL:

media@gfuel.com

Press Contact Sentinels:

sentinels@mcbrandcommunications.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL