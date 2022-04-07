Alpha USA Announces John Wentz as Next Executive Director

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wentz, a member of Alpha USA's executive leadership team for nearly seven years serving in a variety of roles, including developing training for Alpha International, is poised to take over the ministry's top U.S. position at the end of this month. The transition comes as outgoing Executive Director Craig Springer announces his calling and return to local church leadership.

"I am so grateful for Craig's leadership in these last few years as we have worked together to help grow Alpha USA into a healthy team and a force for good in the communities we serve," Wentz said. "I am excited about the future and look forward to seeing how God can use Alpha during this moment of global cultural change, equipping the Church to meet the unique challenges of our day with the power and goodness of the Kingdom of God."

Upon Springer's notification to the Alpha USA Board that he felt God was calling him back into the local church, the Board unanimously agreed that Wentz would be the perfect candidate to fill the position and provide for a seamless transition.

Wentz joined the Alpha USA staff in 2015, leading large segments of the national ministry strategy. He has overseen the development of regional networks, worked to grow context ministries (youth, prisons, Catholic) and improved training nationally and internationally. He has also led the hub church program and designed the core of Alpha USA's church engagement framework, which is now being implemented across the nation and the globe.

Global Alpha Pioneer Nicky Gumbel expressed his excitement for Wentz's new role. "We are thrilled that John Wentz has been appointed the new Executive Director of Alpha USA," Gumbel said. "He has a huge heart for evangelism and wonderful leadership qualities that we know will take Alpha USA forward in this new season. Pippa and I couldn't be more thrilled and excited for all that's to come."

