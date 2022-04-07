AI LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies C3.ai, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: AI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of C3.ai, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in C3.ai, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 3, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

