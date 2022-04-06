Rep. Nancy Mace To Speak At The Leading Cannabis Investment Event: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20-21, Miami

DETROIT, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. representative Nancy Mace (R-SC), will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , which will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida.

Mace, who introduced to Congress the biggest cannabis legalization bill, the States Reform Act, will be speaking about the state of the industry and legalization in the U.S. As Mace explained, the bill "seeks to remove cannabis from Schedule I in a manner consistent with the rights of states to determine what level of cannabis reform each state already has, or not."

"This bill supports veterans, law enforcement, farmers, businesses, those with serious illnesses, and it is good for criminal justice reform… The States Reform Act takes special care to keep Americans and their children safe while ending federal interference with state cannabis laws," Mace added.

"We've been looking forward to speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and sharing valuable insights into the lawmaking process with the top business leaders in cannabis," said Mace.

"It's a real honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of Rep. Mace at our Miami event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring together the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry, fostering dialogue between businesses and lawmakers."

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

"Adding an expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," concluded Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

"We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with incredible speakers and, for the first time ever, a slew of new features we cannot share publicly just yet."

About Nancy Mace

Congresswoman Nancy Mace grew up in the Lowcountry. She is the daughter of a retired Army General and retired school teacher.

Before being sworn into Congress, Nancy earned accolades as one of the most fiscally conservative members of the South Carolina General Assembly; she's also one of the most pro-conservation lawmakers in the state of South Carolina.

Nancy grew up in Goose Creek, S.C. And when she dropped out of high school at the age of 17, her parents said, "If you're going to stop going to school, you got to start going to work." She immediately became a waitress at the Waffle House on College Park Road in Ladson (exit 203).

Nancy earned her high school diploma a few months later by taking college classes at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.

She graduated magna cum laude from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, where she was the school's first female to graduate from its Corps of Cadets in 1999. In 2004 Nancy earned a masters degree from The University of Georgia. Go dogs!

She is the author of In The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel, published by Simon & Schuster in 2001.

In 2008 Nancy started her own company. Her background in business is in technology, PR & marketing and more recently commercial real estate before coming to Congress.

Nancy is the recipient of the 2019 Taxpayer Hero Award from the South Carolina Club for Growth; she has a 100% record of voting to lower taxes. Nancy is also the recipient of the Champion Award from Palmetto Goodwill in her efforts in education and in helping those most in need receive job training; she has a 100 percent rating with Conservation Voters of South Carolina.

Nancy is a single mom of two children ages 12 and 14. She also has two cats, Tyler and Tiger, and a puppy named Liberty.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here.

