MakGroup Healthcare Becomes Sole Distributor of PixCell Medical's HemoScreen™ in the UAE

Exclusive Distribution Agreement Brings Point-of-Care (POC) Hematology Diagnostics to New Regions in the Middle East

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, today announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with United MakGroup Technologies L.L.C. (MakGroup Healthcare) to distribute HemoScreen™ across the United Arab Emirates. PixCell's HemoScreen delivers lab-accurate diagnostic information from a single finger-prick of blood within five minutes, facilitating rapid and reliable clinical decision-making supported by real-time diagnostic data.

Headquartered in Dubai, MakGroup Healthcare is a leading distributor of medical devices across the Middle East, providing access to advanced technological solutions for applications in laboratory, radiology and cardiology settings. With no existing reliable and efficient solutions for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing in the region, the company is expanding its product portfolio to distribute PixCell's HemoScreen, the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for POC use.

"Providing cost-effective and smart medical device solutions is central to our mission, and PixCell brings a unique offering to the market – an exceptionally simple, portable and miniaturized CBC analyzer that offers critical results when they are needed most," said Zahir Ali, Director of Healthcare at MakGroup Healthcare. "The importance of improving access to care has become increasingly evident. Point-of-care diagnostics allow for enhanced clinical decision-making and reduced turnaround time, and we are confident that this partnership with PixCell will support us in delivering a rapid solution for the world's most common blood test to improve access to quality healthcare in the Middle East."

Utilizing a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen™ reduces reagent waste and eliminates the need for device maintenance and calibration. Designed for ease of use by non-technical operators, HemoScreen provides CBC results as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for earlier detection of infection and certain cancer types. PixCell's goal is to increase access to CBC blood testing to improve patient care and outcomes.

"As society pivots to a wider adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing, we are proud to be at the forefront of this healthcare revolution, adding another HemoScreen distribution deal to our growing list of partnerships," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are proud to collaborate with a leading and trusted provider of healthcare solutions, a company known for its uncompromising quality. We are confident that MakGroup Healthcare will serve as an excellent partner and help to dramatically improve the accessibility of the CBC, the most essential blood test, within the markets it serves."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

About MakGroup Healthcare

United MakGroup Technologies L.L.C. (MakGroup Healthcare) is the leading, trusted and well-known healthcare solutions provider in the ME region. Its core domain expertise lies in the sectors of laboratory, radiology, dental and cardiology. With a strong focus on delighting its customers, its solutions are backed with unmatched after-sales support & services which are a benchmark in the industry. The company has spent years fostering valuable partnerships with the world's leading healthcare companies and this paired with a skilled and certified team of specialist engineers has helped MakGroup Healthcare in maintaining excellent relationships with its client base. MakGroup Healthcare has a strong understanding of local needs, coupled with access to international expertise and technologies.

