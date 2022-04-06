Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Launch National E-commerce Experience Expanding Kroger's Home and Baby Offering

Bed Bath & Beyond® and buybuy BABY® selection now available on Kroger.com

CINCINNATI AND UNION, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), a leading omnichannel retailer for home, baby, and wellness products, today announced the launch of the companies' e-commerce experience.

"When our customers think of food, they think of Kroger," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. "And we're more than just food. This collaboration expands our e-commerce selection, enabling our customers to send a new homeowner a beautiful cheese board and the cheese that goes with it. Or they can send new parents a stroller alongside diapers and a Home Chef meal – all in one digital transaction, saving our customers time and providing a positive shopping and gifting experience."

The multi-category omnichannel collaboration, which includes some of the most sought-after items from bedding and storage to baby furniture and gear, was first announced in November 2021.

"We are very pleased to expand our customer base through the extensive reach of Kroger, the largest grocer in the U.S.," said John Hartmann, Chief Operating Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and President of buybuy BABY. "With our authoritative line of products for every room of the home, including our exclusive Owned Brands, and leading line of items that help welcome moms and dads to parenthood, we are excited to provide Kroger shoppers with a compelling one-stop shopping experience. We're also well underway with the planning and design of our Kroger in-store pilot program and look forward to its launch later this year."

The e-commerce venture enabled by Kroger's Ship marketplace has added several thousand items from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY. The curated digital experience is divided into easily shoppable categories to help customers find exactly what they need quickly. Shoppers can browse among favorite items, including Bed Bath & Beyond's exclusive Owned Brands – NestwellTM, Haven®, Simply EssentialTM, Our TableTM, Wild SageTM, Squared AwayTM, Studio 3BTM and H for HappyTM, as well as leading national brands. Popular items now available on Kroger.com include:

From Bed Bath & Beyond:

From buybuy BABY:

A branded shop-in-shop experience piloted in select stores will follow.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

