GENESIS GV80 RECEIVES J.D. POWER ENGINEERING AWARD FOR HIGHEST-RATED ALL-NEW VEHICLE

- This award is presented to the engineering team responsible for the highest-rated new entry into the market for the 2021 model year

- The award, based on consumer evaluations of Initial Quality and Appeal, is for the vehicle introduced for the 2021 model year that is furthest ahead of its direct competitors

DETROIT, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Genesis GV80 SUV received the J.D. Power Engineering Award for Highest-Rated All-New Vehicle. This award is presented to the team responsible for engineering the highest-rated new entry into the market for the 2021 Model Year. The award, based on consumer evaluations of Initial Quality and Appeal, is for the vehicle introduced for the 2021 Model Year that is furthest ahead of its direct competitors.

"Genesis is committed to designing and engineering world class-products for consumers around the globe," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. " We are pleased to receive this recognition from J.D. Power. With its refined performance, bold design, leading technologies, and exceptional comfort, it is no surprise that GV80 continues to be a favorite of our customers and industry observers alike."

This award combines the results of the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) which measures new-vehicle quality by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) as reported by consumers during the first 90 days of ownership; and the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, which measures new-vehicle owners' overall satisfaction with their vehicles within the first 90 days of ownership. The IQS score and the APEAL score of every new vehicle is calculated and compared to the average for vehicles in each segment ("Premium Upper Middle SUV" for GV80). The two studies carry equal weight. The award is given to the vehicle that is furthest ahead of its segment average on the combined score and is presented to the vehicle introduced for the 2021 model year that is furthest ahead of its segment average for the combined score.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

