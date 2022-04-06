Biocoat, Inc. Launches Coating Equipment Business Unit; Completes Full-Service Hydrophilic Coating Offering

HORSHAM, Pa. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings and coating equipment for medical devices, announced its expansion into the design, development and delivery of hydrophilic dip coating equipment. Biocoat's new equipment line is called EMERSE and offers companies who require an in-house dip coating system to coat their medical devices and complete the production process.

The addition of coating equipment now positions Biocoat as one of the only companies that can offer a complete, full-service solution for medical devices that require a hydrophilic coating. The EMERSE hydrophilic dip coating system is specifically designed and manufactured to meet the rigorous requirements that are encountered when coating products in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science industries. Biocoat's coating systems will be available in either Thermal heat or Ultraviolet (UV) cure systems and is available in two models, the semi-automated Compact system, that offers an annual production of ~25,000 units per year per shift and the One Touch automated system that can coat ~75,000-100,000 units per year per shift.

"The addition of coating equipment fulfills our strategic vision of making Biocoat the premier full-service coatings company to partner with for medical device companies." said Jim Moran, President, and CEO, Biocoat. "Our coating systems will be automated and fully compatible for use on either our industry leading HYDAK® coatings or any other coatings in the market. Our aim is to work closely with our customers to provide the highest level of service available, while ensuring that we deliver the equipment on-time and on-budget, every time."

About Biocoat, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc. is a full-service coatings provider specializing in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers, start-up companies, and contract manufacturers. Biocoat also provides coating services and equipment to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

