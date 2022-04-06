Asymchem Completes Construction on Two New Production Sites

Available Batch Capacity Now Doubled to Meet Growing Demands

TEDA TIANJIN, P.R. China, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., a leading CDMO serving the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, announced the company has completed construction of a new building at its Dunhua, China, production site. The expansion will add nearly 500m³ of batch capacity to meet demands for upcoming commercialization projects. In addition, an API building expansion was completed at the company's Tianjin site, with an expected new batch capacity of 160m³.

"To meet the rapidly growing demand of Asymchem's clients and projects, we have accelerated the construction of several small molecule R&D and production sites across China. By the end of 2022, we plan to have added 1,700m³ of small molecule batch capacity in Dunhua, Tianjin and Yangtze River Delta, doubling existing batch capacity," says Chen Chaoyong, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing at Asymchem.

Additionally, Asymchem plans to continue to increase the application of continuous flow technology in all of its sites. This includes upgrading several current modules and buildings and adding continuous flow equipment in new facilities.

"With the completion of additional production sites, large-scale application of continuous flow technology, optimized capacity utilization, and consistent blockbuster commercial orders, we have sufficient space to undertake new customers and projects well into 2022 and beyond," said Dr. James Gage, Chief Scientific Officer at Asymchem.

Founded in 1999, Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ/6821HKE) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 7000 employees based in PR China, US, and EU. Our mission is to be an essential player in the global pharmaceutical supply chain supporting drug development with innovative technological solutions in small molecule drug development and production.

