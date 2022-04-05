Post-it Brand Brings the Joy of Color to Everyone

The art of ideation and color come together with newly released Post-it Note collections in partnership with Pantone Color Institute

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Post-it® Brand, the creator of the original Post-it Note, has served as a canvas to help bring ideas to life. This year, the classic Post-it Notes you know and love are getting a colorful refresh thanks to a creative partnership with The Pantone Color Institute, the leading color authority. The new assortment of tones and colorways will help bring people's thoughts and ideas into the world in a truly bold way. Whether jotting down your daily to-do's, brainstorming big ideas, studying or setting reminders, colors and ideas are always brighter together.

Featuring a wide range of inspiring hues, the 11 new and refreshed collections feature something for everyone and every style whether at home, in school or at the office. From the vibrant tones in the Summer Joy collection to the soft neutral hues found in the Simply Serene collection, Post-it Notes help big thinkers everywhere make their ideas a little brighter and adapt to what inspires them most.

"What started with one simple, yet iconic, color – Canary Yellow – has evolved into hundreds of Post-it Products and color combinations over the years," said Heather Green, global business vice president, 3M Stationery and Office Supplies division. "Color has always played a pivotal role in delivering new and exciting innovations, which is why we are thrilled to work alongside The Pantone Color Institute to elevate our color palette for creators and big thinkers worldwide."

Together with The Pantone Color Institute, Post-it Brand updated and refreshed nine collections and created two new collections – Simply Serene and Summer Joy - across Post-it Super Sticky Notes and Post-it Notes, all inspired by current color trends featuring a variety of bright, bold and pastel tones that bring joy, vitality and calm when pen meets paper.

"We treasured the opportunity to collaborate with 3M, a brand so closely linked to creativity and color expression on the curation of their current and new color collections of Post-it Super Sticky Notes and Post-it Notes, said Laurie Pressman, Vice-President, Pantone Color Institute. "A like-minded brand who teaches us how we can use the language of color to communicate and differentiate, consumers and businesses around the world turn to Post-it Brand each day to help them organize, highlight and track their daily activities and all of life's most notable moments."

"This partnership has been the perfect blend of superpowers," said Kayo Roehm, design officer, 3M Consumer Business Group. "With Pantone's deep knowledge into color insights, 3M's expertise in innovation and a shared appreciation for creativity, we were able to inspire new collections that build on the power of the Post-it Brand and delight consumers everywhere."

The new and refreshed Post-it Super Sticky Note collections including Supernova Neons and Playful Primaries are available at retailers nationwide including Staples, Office Depot, Target, Walmart and Amazon. For additional information and to learn more about the new collections, visit Post-it.com/color.

About Post-it Brand

Post-it Brand can help you get your ideas out into the world because they can be the spark of something bigger. Think big, then Think Loud. For more information about Post-it Brand like or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M and Post-it Brand are trademarks of 3M.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

About The Pantone Color Institute

The Pantone Color Institute is the business unit within Pantone that highlights the top seasonal runway colors, selects the Pantone Color of the Year, forecasts global color trends, and advises companies on color for product and brand visual identity. Through seasonal trend forecasts, color psychology, and color consulting, the Pantone Color Institute partners with global brands to effectively leverage the power, psychology, and emotion of color in their design strategy.

