Navisite Opens Second Annual 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program Supporting Young Women Pursuing STEM Careers

$10,000 scholarships to help three female undergraduates achieve their goals in STEM, and support the next generation of technology leaders and innovators

ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the application period is now open for its second annual Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program. Designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM and close the gender gap in tech, the program will award three $10,000 scholarships to eligible female candidates pursuing a degree in STEM. Applications are being accepted now through May 17, 2022.

"It's more important than ever that technology organizations use their platform and resources to support future female leaders as they get started on their journey in tech," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "We're excited to elevate three more Steminists as they pursue their goals and work alongside the growing army of women making a difference in STEM today."

In 2021, the program's inaugural year, three $10,000 scholarships were awarded to female undergraduates pursuing STEM educations at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, California Polytechnic State University and Northeastern University. The three winners are planning to use their education to positively impact society in a number of impressive ways, including:

Aiding in the large-scale adaptation of electric transportation to reduce the carbon footprint of humans.

Using data science to help prepare the world for the potential of future infectious outbreaks.

And finally, one student plans to use her degree to combine her knowledge of computer science and behavioral neuroscience to streamline research and make it easier to work with large data sets.

Navisite's Next Steminist program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

For information on eligibility and to apply, visit Navisite's Next Steminist web page. To learn more about Navisite's Steminists, check out the Steminist Spotlight blog series.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

