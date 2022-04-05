Moe's Southwest Grill Creates the "Spicy Shack" in Celebration of New Spicy Chicken

Spicy food lovers get a chance to stay in a spicy-themed dwelling in Miami

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of its new Spicy Chicken, Moe's Southwest Grill® has created the ultimate one-of-a-kind getaway for spicy food lovers: the Spicy Shack, a decked-out pad in Miami that features a vibrant wall-to-wall spicy-themed design.

Courtesy of Moe's Southwest Grill (PRNewswire)

Moe's fans have a chance to book a weekend stay for two in May at the Spicy Shack where they'll immerse themselves into a world of colorful, striking decor perfect for capturing Instagram and TikTok content. Reservations open on April 12 at 12pm ET and you can book your stay here.



Featuring a round bed covered in a tortilla-printed comforter, neon signs declaring a love for spicy food, a private patio lit up with pepper-shaped lights, flashy patterned wallpaper, and more, guests of the Spicy Shack can enjoy a unique weekend away in the city known for bringing the heat – Miami. To top off the stay, a Moe's Taco Meal Kit complete with the new Spicy Chicken and of course, Moe's Famous Queso will be delivered so fans of spicy food can indulge.

Spicy Chicken, available until May 29, is all-natural adobo chicken tossed with Moe's Hard Rock 'N Roll sauce and fresh diced jalapenos to add just the right amount of heat to customers' favorite entree, Meal Kit or catering. During the month of April, customers can try the new offering at a discount through a buy-one, get-one promotion.

"Our new Spicy Chicken deserves a bold celebration, so we wanted to bring the heat to give back to brand fans by creating an oasis for those spicy food enthusiasts," said Tory Bartlett, Moe's Chief Brand Officer. "We're excited for our guests to roll all in to Moe's to try out this satisfying new protein that's customizable with our fresh ingredients like handcrafted guac, roasted corn pico, grilled onions and peppers among others, so they get exactly what they're craving."

Spicy food lovers who can't visit the Spicy Shack this May can still taste the heat with Moe's buy-one, get-one offer through April 30. Customers can download the Moe's app and use promo code "SPICYBOGO" to enjoy this hot deal.

Spicy Shack Reservation Details

Four weekends in May will be available for booking which requires the full weekend stay during the below date options:

Reservations will open on April 12 at 12pm ET on a first-come, first-served basis.

Accommodations for two guests are included.

Once the reservation is approved, the guest will be provided a voucher for $1,000 ( $500 per person) for travel expenses.

To submit a reservation and read the full terms and conditions, please visit moes.com/spicy-shack

Offer Details

Use promo code "SPICYBOGO" for a buy-one, get-one offering.

Offer valid for Moe Rewards Members for online, in-app or in-restaurant orders 4/1/22-4/30/22 .

Order must contain two adult entrées to redeem BOGO. Free item must be of equal or lesser value to qualify.

One time use per promotional period per guest. One reward per purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, or discounts. Must apply reward at checkout. Taxes and service fee apply to app and web orders; see checkout for amounts.

Kid's entrées, kid's meals and meal kits are not included in the BOGO promotion.

Valid only for purchases at participating locations. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of the 650+ franchised locations across 38 states or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT: press@moes.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill