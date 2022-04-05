Mainsail Lodging & Development finds versatile technology partner in SONIFI Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Mainsail Lodging & Development was looking for a technology partner for three of its new-build hotels opening within a few months of each other, they found the solutions, services and end-to-end support they needed from one provider: SONIFI Solutions.

The new hotels span three individual brands under Marriott International with each offering distinctly different guest experiences. SONIFI, though, was able to easily meet the specific in-room entertainment needs of each hotel and its guests.

For the Epicurean Atlanta, Autograph Collection, it was important for the guest room TV platform not only to provide guests entertainment — including the ability to stream content, watch on-demand movies and get premium programming — but also to showcase the hotel's unique culinary offerings and property amenities. That's where Mainsail found SONIFI's next-gen interactive TV, SORA, and secure streaming solution, STAYCAST, covered everything they'd need to provide the best guest entertainment experiences.

The same SONIFI technology for in-room entertainment and promotional opportunities was deployed at Hotel Forty Five, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel but was once again customized to the property's branding and personalized to the boutique hotel's guests looking for stylized and unique experiences. Hotel Forty Five also had SONIFI install its guest internet network for the best Wi-Fi connections and streaming experiences in the room, all within Marriott's GPNS brand standards.

And for the Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Wesley Chapel — located on the Winegrass Ranch Sports Campus — SONIFI installed Marriott's GRE and GPNS platforms for the TV programming, live streaming and Wi-Fi networking that's been ideal for the families, travelers and sports lovers staying at the all-suite hotel.

"The guests staying at these properties have high expectations, and SONIFI was able to help navigate the nuances and personalization needed to deliver great guest experiences with their technology," said Tom Stoffo, Mainsail's Corporate Director of Technology. "Their products are able to meet guest demands for convenience and reliability, while also providing the flexibility our properties need to promote their own content in simple, easy-to-use ways. And on my end, having SONIFI as the single point of contact throughout the entire process made many steps of the deployments refreshingly smooth."

"We love working with management groups like Mainsail, who take extreme care and pride in the properties in their portfolio," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "These three new builds were amazing projects to be part of, especially because of the relationships we've built with Mainsail. Their portfolio diversity is one of those fun challenges for SONIFI, where we get to really customize the products with the properties looking for the best way to showcase their brand and amenities to guests. Our teams are looking forward to what's next with Mainsail."

About Mainsail Lodging & Development

Mainsail Lodging & Development is an award-winning Tampa, Florida-based company specializing in hotel, furnished housing, and resort property management and development, marketing and sales. An established company with a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, Mainsail prides itself in finding unique lodging opportunities with a purpose and applying its passion and expertise to each project. MainsailHotels.com

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

