ISHLT Professional Communities Elect Leaders Across Seven Specialties

ADDISON, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation has announced the results of the 2022 member elections for Professional Community leaders, who serve as representatives to the four ISHLT Interdisciplinary Network Steering Committees. Seventeen leaders across seven professional specialties were elected to serve three-year terms beginning 1 May, 2022, immediately following the 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting.

Incoming volunteer leadership brings international, multidisciplinary perspectives to ISHLT

"The Professional Communities are our most direct connection to ISHLT members, their views, and ways in which we can promote and improve the care of patients with advanced thoracic organ disease," says Joseph G. Rogers, MD, Chair of the Governance Nominating Committee and ISHLT Past President. "They also serve a critical role in ISHLT project development, in the identification and development of the next group of leaders, and by adding to the richness of our multi-disciplinary society. We are fortunate to have these talented leaders galvanize and guide our Professional Communities and serve as vital links with our 3,500 members around the world."

Julien Fessler, MD

Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist

Foch Lung Transplant Group

Paris, France

Anesthesiology and Critical Care Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Eric de Waal, MD, PhD

Anesthesiologist

University Medical Centre

Utrecht, Netherlands

Anesthesiology and Critical Care Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network

Nicolas Ariel Brozzi, MD

Surgical Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support Program

Cleveland Clinic

Weston, FL USA

Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Pablo G. Sanchez, MD, PhD, FACS

Brack G. Hattler Professor in Cardiothoracic Transplantation

Chief, Division of Lung Transplant & Lung Failure Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Pittsburgh, PA USA

Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Dave Nagpal, MD, FRCSC

Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist

London Health Sciences Centre

London, ON Canada

Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network

Rebecca Kumar, MD

Transplant Infectious Disease Specialist

Georgetown University Hospital Center

Washington, DC USA

Infectious Diseases Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee

John Baddley, MD, MSPH

Professor of Medicine

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Baltimore, MD USA

Infectious Diseases Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network

Stephanie Pouch, MD, MS

Associate Professor of Medicine

Emory University

Atlanta, GA USA

Infectious Diseases Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network

Edith Boyes, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, CHFN

Nurse Practitioner

AMITA Health

Maywood, IL USA

Nursing and Allied Health Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Brittany Koons, PhD, RN

Associate Professor

Villanova University M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing

Villanova, PA USA

Nursing and Allied Health Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee

Amy Kiskaddon, PharmD, BCPPPS

CVICU/Cardiac Transplant Pharmacist

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

St. Petersburg, FL USA

Pharmacy Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network

Brian Keller, MD, PhD

Associate Professor, Clinical

OSU Wexner Medical Center

Columbus, OH USA

Pulmonology Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Anna Reed, FRCP, PhD

Lung Transplant Pulmonologist

Harefield Hospital

Uxbridge, UK

Pulmonology Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network

Mary Amanda Dew, PhD

Professor

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Pittsburgh, PA USA

Research and Immunology Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network

Forum Kamdar, MD, PhD, FACC

Assistant Professor of Medicine

University of Minnesota Medical Center

Minneapolis, MN USA

Research and Immunology Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee

Filio Billia, MD, PhD

Senior Scientist

University Health Network

Toronto, ON Canada

Research and Immunology Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network

Marc Simon, MD, MS

Professor of Medicine / Director of Pulmonary Vascular Disease

University of California San Francisco

San Francisco, CA USA

Research and Immunology Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 50 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

