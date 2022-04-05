HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF FLORIDA-BASED JAG INSURANCE GROUP

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of JAG Investment Partners, LLC, d/b/a/ JAG Insurance Group, LLC (JAG Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, JAG Insurance Group provides clients in various industries, including hospitality, non-profit and real estate industries, with insurance, consulting services, research, and risk management. Their industry specialization supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"JAG Insurance Group is a great addition to our team in the South and will strengthen and expand the caliber of insurance services we can offer to our clients," said Mike Chapman, President of Hub's South Region. "The addition of a growing agency and high talent team aligns with HUB's strategic ambition to further expand our capabilities in Florida at a time of robust growth and momentum for the firm."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

