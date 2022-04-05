FANS CAN ROLL BURRITOS AT CHIPOTLE IN THE METAVERSE TO EARN BURRITOS IN REAL LIFE

Chipotle will become the first brand to enable Roblox players to exchange in-experience currency for real-world items

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it is launching Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a new simulation experience that will challenge players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks, the brand's in-experience currency on Roblox1, starting on April 7, National Burrito Day. The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca2.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is inspired by Chipotle fans on social media who have compared the complexities of rolling burritos to playing a video game. This marks the first time a brand has enabled Roblox players to earn and exchange a Roblox in-experience currency for real-world items, in this case, a burrito or other entrée from Chipotle. Through Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle will also become the first national restaurant brand to serve virtual food on Roblox.

Chipotle Burrito Builder is scheduled to go live at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on April 7 and can be accessed at: https://www.roblox.com/chipotle.

"We've tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse, to launch our newest experience on Roblox that celebrates the iconic Chipotle burrito," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level."

'93 to the Metaverse - Chipotle's Second Custom Experience on Roblox

With the launch of Chipotle Burrito Builder, Chipotle is introducing its second custom experience on Roblox and a modular world strategy on the platform. The brand launched the Chipotle Boorito Maze on Roblox in October of 2021. Chipotle Burrito Builder will be '90s themed, paying homage to the Chipotle burrito that was born in 1993 and the company's first location in Denver, Colorado which opened that same year. The surrounding area is also inspired by the layout of the original restaurant's real neighborhood in Denver. Over the past two decades, many of Chipotle's millennial superfans have made pilgrimages to the first restaurant on Evans Avenue, and now the brand will replicate that experience in the metaverse for Gen-Z fans.

Roblox players will also have the chance to wear Chipotle '90s-inspired uniforms while rolling burritos and unlock new virtual items inspired by '90s fashion, including a Chipotle Guacman, Chipotle Foil Fanny Pack, Chipotle Cheese Frosted Tips, Chipotle Spoon Shades, Chipotle Pepper Choker, Chipotle Doodle Bandana, and Chipotle Pepper Tie Dye Shirt.

The First-Ever Burrito Inspired By Roblox Fans



To celebrate its return to the metaverse, Chipotle will launch the first-ever menu item inspired by Roblox. On April 1, Chipotle polled Roblox players on Twitter to help build their collective go-to burrito order. The result, the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito featuring white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac, will be the first real-world menu item created by the metaverse community for a national restaurant brand and Chipotle's first pre-configured digital entrée that can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. Starting April 7, the new menu item will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Guests in Canada will be able to order the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca.

Roblox Gift Cards on the Chipotle Rewards Exchange

In another first, Chipotle will become the first restaurant brand to enable its loyalty members to exchange Rewards points for a Roblox Gift Card, starting April 7. Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, Chipotle's more than 27 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have the opportunity to exchange 100 Rewards points for a $5 Roblox Digital Gift Card with a value of 400 Robux3. A total of 10,000 gift cards will be available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. Chipotle will also give away a total of one million Robux to fans on April 7 via its Twitter account (www.twitter.com/ChipotleTweets).

How It Works: Chipotle Burrito Builder

Upon entering the experience, Roblox players will be teleported back to 1993 and guided through the entrance of the original Chipotle restaurant where they will meet a fellow Chipotle crew member who will ask them to use their burrito rolling skills to serve burritos to guests on National Burrito Day. Players will pick their Chipotle uniform and can unlock additional '90s uniform options. Next, players will go behind the burrito ingredient line. Customers will approach the counter and place their order via images of Chipotle ingredients. Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer's order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out. If the player doesn't build the full burrito order before the tortilla reaches the end of the line or they don't roll the burrito before the burrito roller time limit, it's game over. Players will have the option to play an unlimited number of times. Players who successfully build and roll burritos will earn Burrito Bucks and can also unlock new virtual items. The first 100,000 Roblox players who roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for a free entrée code. Burrito Builder will feature a real-time leaderboard, and the top five players on the leaderboard by 11:59pm PT each day from April 7 to April 13 will win free burritos for a year4. Only players in the U.S. are eligible to win the free burritos for a year prize. After rolling burritos, players can participate in a side quest where they will be challenged to deliver burritos to customers in the neighborhood for a chance to unlock additional rewards. Players can achieve a speed boost by using their Burrito Bucks to purchase a hoverboard or the virtual version of the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito from the cashier.

Chipotle's National Burrito Day Offer

For National Burrito Day, April 7, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entrée when they use the digital-only promo code "NBD2022" at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. To join Chipotle Rewards, fans can visit https://www.chipotle.com/order/create-account. Chipotle fans in Canada can get a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase when they use the digital-only promo code "QUESO22" on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.ca5.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

1Burrito Bucks available in the Chipotle Burrito Builder experience have no monetary value and do not constitute currency or property of any type.

2AVAIL. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Codes available up to first 100,000 participants who play Chipotle Burrito Builder and successfully roll at least one burrito on 4/7/22 beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT. Must be 13 or older. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. or CAN on orders via Chipotle web sites or Chipotle app only until April 13, 2022. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit one per person. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay.

3Valid from April 7, 2022 to April 14, 2022 or while supplies last, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem 100 Chipotle Rewards points and get one Roblox digital gift card pin code ("Pin Code") for 100 Robux. For one time use only. Pin delivered to email address associated with your Chipotle Rewards account upon points redemption for this reward. Redeem Pins at www.roblox.com/redeem. Codes expire on 12/31/22. Subject to Chipotle Rewards terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

4NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13 years of age or older. Minors must have parental consent. Contest Period: 4/7/22 at 3:30 pm PT – 4/13/22 at 11:59 pm PT. Daily entry periods. See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, entry periods prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details at http://chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

5Chipotle Rewards members receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with purchase of any regular entrée on the Chipotle website or the Chipotle mobile app from participating U.S. locations by using promo code "NBD2022" at digital checkout. Guests in Canada receive one (1) free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with a purchase of any regular entrée on Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle app from participating Canada locations by using the promo code "QUESO22" at digital checkout. Valid only on April 7, 2021, during normal business hours. Limit one (1) per transaction. Redemption subject to availability. Not available in restaurant or on orders via third party delivery platforms. Additional cost for premium add-ons (except for side or entrée topping queso). Taxes, gratuities, and any other sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions apply; void where prohibited.

