Allegion 2022 Health Care Trends Report Uncovers How Facilities Are Using Technology to Meet the Demands of Patients and Staff

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of new strategies and security measures to limit the spread of infection while protecting people and property

CARMEL, Ind., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions, revealed the results of a health care survey that provides insight into trends and challenges of today's hospitals. This survey, "2022 Health Care Trends Report: A Study on How Health Care Facilities Are Using Technology to Meet the Demands of the Changing Landscape," includes input from 100 decision makers across leading U.S. health systems including Ascension Health, HCA Healthcare, John Hopkins Medicine and Kaiser Permanente.

Beyond PPE and touchless access control, the study unveiled how COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of new security and safety measures aimed at protecting people and physical assets. Many strategic initiatives around door hardware and access control have been adopted since, with more being planned for the coming months.

In 2016, Allegion conducted a similar study, providing a benchmark for recent developments around electronic access control adoption, which were on the rise before 2020. Over the last five years, electronic usage has evolved, and there are more accommodations for patients with disabilities and behavioral health conditions.

"Health care has long been a dynamic market as result of continuous advancements and new technologies on the medical front," said Connie Alexander, senior manager for primary research & insights. "Our research reveals that we are now witnessing unprecedented evolution in other aspects of health care environments, particularly relative to the safety and security of patients, property, and staff."

The key trends and challenges examined in the report are outlined below:

Pandemic Impact —The last two years devasted the health care industry in many ways and profoundly altered how health care facilities operate.

Surface Transmission Strategies —While infection control has always been a top health care priority, COVID-19 forced facilities to adopt new solutions.

Strategic Initiatives & Planning —Looking ahead, health care industry leaders expect to see security-related initiatives grow in the next 12 months.

Electronic Access Control Adoption —Adoption escalated throughout the health care market over the last five years, especially among larger facilities located in urban and suburban markets. Common areas with electronic door hardware in place include surgical suites, nurseries, behavioral health units and equipment rooms.

Patient Accommodations —Facilities have become more accommodating for patients of all abilities and needs. The pandemic and an increased focus on mental health are cited as key drivers for these shifts.

Prioritizing Staff Satisfaction—Hospitals and other facilities appear to be valuing their employees and prioritizing staff satisfaction, which may be attributed to the impact COVID-19 had on this workforce.

Allegion works with health care facilities to provide flexible security and access control offerings that meet the demands of today's patients and staff. For more information, please visit allegion.com/hospital-trends. For further insight on key findings, register for Allegion's upcoming Security in 30 webinar, Healthcare Insights in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape, on April 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Data Source: Allegion. Survey of 100 key decision makers in U.S. hospitals (including C-suite, purchasing and procurement, facilities and operations, clinical and services lines, and safety and security); 30-minute blind survey; to qualify, decision makers had to have worked with, purchased or recommended one or more types of door hardware, access control or both in the past 12 months; conducted August through September 2021.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

