BayCare Opens New Outpatient Facility in Trinity

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has opened a new state-of-the-art outpatient facility in Trinity, Pasco County. This clinic will help provide access to primary and urgent care services in the growing Trinity community.

The BayCare Trinity East, which opened on March 31, is a hybrid model of care that provides convenient access to health care services in a seamless and efficient way for patients and their families.

"We're excited to bring a new outpatient facility to the Trinity community," said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "Through this new hybrid clinic, our goal is to provide access to multiple services that can help enhance the overall patient experience and improve clinical outcomes."

The facility, located at 11178 SR 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655, integrates adult and pediatric primary and urgent care services for the community. This unified incorporation of services helps improve registration workflow, efficiency and wait times.

"We're proud to partner with our Ambulatory colleagues to expand access to primary care services in this community," said Angela Cosby, vice president and chief operating officer for BayCare Medical Group. "The hybrid model of care allows our experienced team of physicians, clinicians and staff to provide a more seamless, top-quality care that can help improve patient satisfaction."

BayCare Trinity East is one of the health system's newest facilities in Pasco County. BayCare is continuing to expand its footprint in the area by opening a new HealthHub in Land O'Lakes in 2021 and building a new hospital in Wesley Chapel that's set to open in 2023. These new facilities will expand access to convenient and high-quality care that help meet the needs of the growing community.

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. Its Medicare Advantage insurance, BayCarePlus, is among the region's few 5-star-rated plans and the system is ranked in the top 20 percent by IBM Watson Health® Top Health Systems. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

