Ugreen Launches Nexode 100W Charger with New GaN Technology.

HONG KONG, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen , a global leader in charging accessories, is announcing the release of the Nexode 100W charger. The Nexode 100W provides more power, more ports, and better safety due to its use of gallium nitride (GaN) integrated circuits (IC).

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger——More Ports, More Choices (PRNewswire)

Nexode & GaN Technology

Ugreen is launching a new series of chargers called Nexode. Nexode chargers will distinguish themselves by using GaN chips and proprietary Ugreen technology to offer dynamic flexible charging. Nexode chargers are compact and capable of supplying the exact amount of power a device needs.

The GaN technology in Nexode chargers offers better heat dissipation and is more energy-efficient than silicon-based chargers. This means Ugreen is able to make Nexode chargers smaller, safer, and more energy-efficient.

Four Ports for More Options

Ugreen's Nexode chargers are designed to maximize a single wall outlet, no matter where consumers find themselves. The Nexode 100W charger has four ports, three USB-C and one USB-A. With four ports, this charger can charge all of someone's devices, whether in a coffee shop, in the airport, or just in their home office.

Power-X Power Distribution System

Additionally, Ugreen's firmware makes Nexode chargers even more convenient. Power-X is Ugreen's proprietary power distribution system. It is designed to communicate with your device, which allows Nexode chargers to make sure they are supplying the right amount of power.

Product Availability

The Nexode 100W has a recommended retail price of $79.99 on Amazon . The recommended retail price for the UK store is £79.99, and Ugreen's Nexode 100W is available in most EU markets although pricing may vary. It is also available on Ugreen's official store .

About Ugreen

Ugreen is a global charging leader that makes wall chargers, power banks, car chargers, and much more. Ugreen is dedicated to developing revolutionary charging technology, which is why Ugreen has partnered with Navitas (NASDAQ: NVTS ), a leading GaN chip producer. Together, Ugreen and Navitas want to change how consumers charge their devices.

