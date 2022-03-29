STAY ENGAGED THIS SPRING WITH CASIO

Products to Keep Your Mind and Body Active Until Summer Arrives

DOVER, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is officially over, and it's time to trade those jackets and boots for shorts and sneakers. Just be sure to stay on top of your studies and finish the school year strong before catching spring fever. Keep your mind sharp and your body busy until summer with a diverse range of Casio product offerings including timepieces and educational tools.

Explore the Outdoors This Spring

The Casio PRO TREK PRT-B50 series is ideal for those who are keen to embrace the warm weather and explore the great outdoors this spring. The PRT-B50 series offers Smartphone Link functionality via the PRO TREK Connected app, which uses Bluetooth® to offer a host of functions that support outdoor activities. The series has three sensors that detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature, plus an accelerometer for counting steps. With four color variations and functionality to support any outdoor activity, a PRT-B50 (MSRP: $200) timepiece is the perfect accessory to add to your repertoire this spring. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

Travel in Style

Mild spring weather means it's time to get out of the home and take that trip or vacation you've been waiting for. The new EFR573HG-AV (MSRP: $200) from Casio's EDIFICE collection is perfect for men seeking a sleek and sophisticated style for their wrist. This luxury chronograph, geared towards sports car enthusiasts, features a stainless-steel band with a spring bar clasp that accompanies the black ion plated bezel, in a 11.3 mm case to compliment the distinct face design and mineral crystal. The EFR573HG-AV reproduces the heat gradation effect of the titanium exhaust pipes of a sports car, with inset dial rings and an outer edge that goes from gold, to red, and then to blue for a sporty, yet elegant design. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit EDIFICE.Casio.com.

Spring Spruce Your Math Skills

Although summer is approaching, school is still in session! Now is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your math skills and finish the semester strong – especially with standardized tests around the corner. Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator is the perfect companion for students, with user-friendly capabilities that create a seamless and engaging learning experience. The fx-9750GIII leverages a natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. Casio's fx-9750GIII (MSRP: $59.99) also includes expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator and Geometry, plus Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit Casio.com/products/calculators.

