Rafe Petkovic Joins Sure as Chief Revenue Officer

The insurtech continues to strengthen its executive team by welcoming fintech and retail expert to manage revenue teams.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, a global insurance technology leader, today announced the appointment of Rafe Petkovic to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Petkovic will be responsible for building strategic partnerships that drive continued growth throughout Sure's ecosystem of embedded insurance and SaaS solutions. Petkovic is the second C-level appointment announced by Sure in Q1 2022 as the company focuses on the next stage of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rafe to the Sure team," said Sure CEO Wayne Slavin. "He will be a pivotal player in our accelerated growth strategy and development plans for 2022 and beyond. Rafe's wealth of experience scaling sales organizations at leading fintech and e-commerce companies makes him an ideal fit for Sure." Slavin continued, "Embedded insurance infrastructure is now a must-have for any company, and we continue to see greater and greater demand for our platform as a result. Rafe will continue to accelerate this momentum as he builds out Sure's revenue teams and partnerships with global brands and insurance carriers."

"Sure has sustained impressive revenue growth year over year," said Rafe Petkovic, Sure CRO. "The company has been very strategic about the caliber of partner they work with to bring innovative embedded insurance products to market. This level of foresight and planning has positioned Sure as a trusted partner to world-renowned brands and carriers, proving its ability to deliver results. I'm thrilled to join the team as we continue to elevate the insurance experience for consumers across the globe."

With over 15 years of sales, operations, product, and merchandising leadership experience at companies including Google, Jet.com, and Walmart, Petkovic has transformed traditional retail and financial services industries around the world. Prior to joining Sure, Petkovic held the role of Senior Vice President at Klarna where he grew gross merchandise volume by more than 5X and added 17M+ new app users. He was responsible for decreasing losses by 60% while launching new international markets and novel shopping products with partners like Macy's, FootLocker, Simons Property Group, and Netflix.

Leading the Sales division at Sure, Petkovic will focus on new markets and revenue opportunities globally.

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe.

