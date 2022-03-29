MORE THAN 200 INDUSTRY EXPERTS DELIVER THE NEXT LEVEL OF ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING EDUCATION AT RAPID + TCT 2022

Compelling keynotes, thought leadership panels and 20+ technical panels showcase how technology is transforming traditional manufacturing

DETROIT, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The education lineup at RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) event, is next level in 2022 — featuring over 200 of the industry's leading voices peppered throughout three keynotes addresses, three thought-leadership panels and more than 20 technical panels. The AM community is converging on Detroit for RAPID + TCT 2022 at Huntington Place May 17-19, representing a return to the birthplace of the event more than 30 years ago. SME Executive Director & CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

"RAPID + TCT is the event for AM leaders to collaborate, network and stay in tune with the latest industry innovations, but no other element of RAPID + TCT is more paramount than our educational and speaker series," said Willig. "We are laser focused on curating the leading voices within the AM space to provide attendees with an immersive, informative and often enlightening experience. Our mission is to ensure every RAPID + TCT attendee leaves Detroit with a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to take back to his or her respective organization."

Each day of RAPID + TCT 2022 kicks off with a keynote presentation from the industry's most respected leaders highlighting real-world examples of the applications of AM. This year's visionary speakers include:

Barbara Humpton , president & CEO of Siemens USA , providing insight on industrial digitalization as the key to resiliency and economic growth.

Brian Baughman , Chief Engineer with Honeywell Aerospace, shedding light on evolution and change within aerospace manufacturing through the industrialization of metal AM.

Caralynn Nowinski Collens , MD, CEO of Dimension Inx, exploring whether the reality is catching up to the promise in AM in the medical field.

RAPID + TCT 2022 attendees will have more opportunities than ever to experience the next level of additive manufacturing firsthand. Over the course of three days, led by presence from the global leaders, more than 400 participating companies will showcase virtually every aspect of AM, providing opportunities to learn about the latest technology breakthroughs, offering interactive moments, showcasing real-world solutions from industry experts and demonstrating knowledge that will favorably impact the bottom line.

Thought leadership panel topics at RAPID + TCT 2022 include:

Disrupting Design and Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense

Let's Make a Deal — IPOs, SPACs, Mergers & Acquisitions

If You Don't Measure It, How Can You Sell It? The Importance of 3D Scanning to AM

This year's conference will bring back multiple industry-specific tracks, topic-based tracks and more to ensure attendees at every level leave with valuable and relatable insights. Industry-specific tracks include Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Wider Industrial. Topic-specific tracks include R&D, Solutions and Ecosystem that will feature themes including Intellectual Property and Security, Materials Processing and Materials Development, among others.

The RAPID + TCT Digital Experience, formerly known as RAPID LIVE!, is returning in 2022 after phenomenal feedback last year. Attendees can participate and access exclusive digital content, live streaming and industry resources from speakers and exhibitors. The Digital Experience serves as the primary platform for gathering and connecting members of the AM community whether or not they are on the show floor. Content will be available remotely at all times throughout the event.

The future of AM awaits at RAPID + TCT 2022. To learn more about the event, please visit http://www.rapid3devent.com/ .

