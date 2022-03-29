Marc Backon joins Centivo as Chief Operating Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, announced today the addition of Marc Backon as the firm's Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position. As COO, Marc will have responsibility for commercial efforts as well as execution and delivery on behalf of clients, members and providers.

Marc is a highly regarded healthcare executive with a proven track record of success at national and regional health plans as well as startups. He reports to Ashok Subramanian, CEO.

"As Centivo continues on its journey of welcoming more clients, expanding into new markets and streamlining its operations and processes, we identified the need for a strong, experienced healthcare executive that could help guide us into the future," said Ashok. "We are thrilled that we have found such a leader in Marc and look forward to leveraging his healthcare industry knowledge and skills as our new COO."

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to join Centivo and be part of delivering on its mission of restoring healthcare affordability for American workers," said Marc. "I look forward to working with my new Centivo colleagues, employers, brokers and the provider community to further accelerate Centivo's innovative product and network solutions to the employer-sponsored health plan market."

Prior to joining Centivo, Marc was President of Tufts Health Plan's commercial division. At Tufts, Marc demonstrated consistent success in driving growth and efficiency while improving the access, care coordination and the affordability of healthcare. The Plan was recognized as one of only four in the country to achieve a 5-star rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Prior to his role at Tufts, Marc held senior leadership roles at Aetna, Capital Blue Cross and Deloitte Consulting. Marc holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Hamilton College.

Centivo is a new type of health plan anchored around leading providers of value-based care. Centivo saves self-funded employers 15 percent or more compared to traditional insurance carriers and is easy to use for employers and employees. Our mission is to bring more affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their healthcare bills. With Centivo, employers can offer their employees affordable and predictable costs, a high-tech member experience, exceptional service, and a range of benefit options including both proprietary primary care-centered ACO models as well as traditional networks. For more information, visit centivo.com or follow us @Centivo on LinkedIn or @CentivoHealth on Twitter.

Bruce Lee (for Centivo)

Email: bruce.lee@centivo.com

Phone: 203-895-2214

