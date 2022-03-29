Lectron Unveils New Retail Partnership with AutoZone, America's Leading Auto Parts Retailer

Strategic Partnership Expands Lectron's Retail Footprint while Highlighting the Push Toward Mainstream Electric Vehicle Adoption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, the nation's leading electric vehicle charging brand, has entered a retail partnership with auto parts giant, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), in a bid to make electric vehicle charging more accessible to consumers. AutoZone now carries a wide selection of Lectron products on its website, including chargers, charging stations, and adapters. A full list of products can be found here .

Lectron has a reputation for bringing quality and affordability to the EV charging space. The move by AutoZone makes Lectron its most widely available EV charging provider.

"Our goal has always been to make EV charging easier and more accessible by addressing critical concerns, such as range anxiety and compatibility issues," said Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Lectron. "Our success has been in identifying these pain points and providing practical and affordable solutions for EV drivers. We are excited about making our EV products available to AutoZone's loyal customers."

Lectron products can now be found at EV-Lectron.com and AutoZone.com, as well as Amazon, Walmart, The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Target, and other major retailers.

About Lectron

Lectron was founded in 2017 with the purpose of creating practical solutions for the adoption of sustainable transportation, and offers a wide selection of convenient and easy-to-use EV chargers, charging stations, and adapters. Lectron is pioneering ways of eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues for both Tesla and J1772 EV drivers by making it easier and more reliable than ever to charge EVs at home and on the road.

About AutoZone

With 6,785 stores across the US, Mexico, and Brazil, AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries extensive products for cars, SUVs, vans, trucks, and EVs. Additionally, they sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, and accessories on the web at AutoZone.com.

