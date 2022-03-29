FIRSTBUILD LAUNCHES ARDEN, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND INDOOR BARBEQUE SMOKER

Arden's smoke elimination technology keeps the smoke out of your kitchen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstBuild , the global co-creation community and open innovation lab backed by GE Appliances, a Haier Company, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new product: Arden, a pellet barbeque smoker that's been transformed to be used indoors instead of out.

Arden, a pellet barbeque smoker that’s been transformed to be used indoors instead of out. (PRNewswire)

Arden is a revolutionary new small appliance that enables anyone to easily create mouthwatering barbecue from the comfort of their own kitchen, not their backyard. Arden is available for presale on Indiegogo now , with early bird pricing beginning at $599 plus shipping.

Arden is able to be used indoors thanks to a unique smoke elimination system first innovated at FirstBuild for the Monogram Smart Hearth Oven. This game-changing system allows Arden to be used in any indoor setting, providing pitmaster-approved results in a sleek small appliance.

Arden's state-of-the-art systems enable:

Fresh smoke generation. Arden generates fresh smoke from wood pellets, and circulates that fresh smoke throughout the appliance.





Precise temperature control. Arden provides consistent temperature throughout the cooking process then holds your food warm until you're ready to enjoy.





Smoke elimination. Arden's game-changing smoke-elimination technology requires no additional filters to clean or replace.

Maximizing precious countertop space, Arden can feed a family without having to fire up the big smoker outside. Arden can smoke up to three racks of ribs at a time; or a brisket; or a pork butt; as well as spices, cocktail garnishes, sauces and more. Arden's remarkable smoke generation system also means it only needs a fraction of the amount of wood pellets when compared to an outdoor smoker.

"Arden changes what it means to barbecue," said André Zdanow, executive director of both FirstBuild and Small Appliances at GE Appliances. "Arden is more than a revolutionary new product; it redefines in-home cooking. Arden will both delight experienced pitmasters and make smoking food and ingredients accessible to a whole new audience."

Arden is being brought to life through co-creation with the FirstBuild community and leading barbecue experts, including Jeremy Yoder of MadScientistBBQ. Yoder will also be launching his new line of MadScientistBBQ rubs to Arden backers. Backers will also be able to purchase sauces from HeyGrillHey through the crowdfund. If successful during its crowdfunding period, Arden is expected to begin delivering to backers late summer 2023 with an anticipated MSRP of $1,099.

**To view the media kit, click HERE **To see Arden in action, click HERE

Product Specs & Features:

Anticipated MSRP: $1,099

Anticipated Dimensions: Height: 16" x Width: 16.5" x Depth: 20"

About FirstBuild

FirstBuild invents what's next for the home. Rapidly taking product concepts from mind to market, FirstBuild's global Co-Creation mission enables anyone to submit appliance product ideas or contribute to the ideas of others and participate in its hands-on process with its in-house team of world-class engineers and design experts. FirstBuild strives to launch a dozen new products or features each year, with the ultimate goal of launching them at scale—often to their parent company, GE Appliances, a Haier Company. Whatever you're passionate about, come make it here. For more information on how to get involved, visit FirstBuild.com .

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there's always a better way. We're a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. Since 1907, we've built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters. To learn more about our company, our brands, our Corporate Citizenship efforts, our economic impact, and working for GE Appliances visit www.geappliancesco.com .

