Cider Security Expands Executive Team Appointing Snir Ben Shimol as Chief Strategy Officer

A renowned cyber security expert with years of strategic and leadership experience, Ben Shimol will play a key role in solidifying Cider Security as a market leader

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cider Security , the world's first AppSec Operating System, today announced that Snir Ben Shimol has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. A veteran cybersecurity expert with over 15 years of senior leadership experience in enterprise technology, product management, and security services, Ben Shimol has a long history of success building global teams and scaling operations for multi-national and publicly traded companies.

"We are creating an entirely new approach to CI/CD security and Ben will play an integral role in creating new norms in the cybersecurity industry," said Guy Fletcher, CEO and co-founder of Cider Security. "Ben's impressive track record speaks for itself, and having him join our leadership team is a tremendous asset that will greatly increase our standing and accelerate our global growth."

Before joining Cider Ben Shimol was the Executive Director of Global Cyber Security for Varonis, Head of Cyber Security Research at Radware, and was the CEO of SBS – Secure Business Services.

"I am tremendously excited to join Cider. As the first company to create an end-to-end security platform for software delivery, Cider's unique approach to identifying and managing CI/CD risks is fundamentally changing how companies approach application security," said Ben Shimol, the newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer. "With the surge of supply chain attacks and the rapid pace of cloud technology adoption every company is now a software company, and Cider provides a streamlined answer to these complex challenges. As active members of the global security community, we will continue to leverage the research being done by Cider to update and educate the market on the evolving threats facing the industry. I have had the pleasure of working with the co-founders Guy and Daniel in the past, and I can't wait for what comes next for the company."

About Cider Security

Cider Security is a first-of-its-kind AppSec Operating System that provides Security and Engineering teams a single, consistent method to orchestrate and implement end-to-end CI/CD security through a single, unified platform. The company takes a holistic approach to the security of the engineering processes and systems, from code to deployment. It establishes a comprehensive Technical DNA of the engineering environment, giving Security teams the transparency and visibility needed to optimize AppSec and achieve full resilience. Founded in late 2020 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Guy Flechter and Daniel Krivelevich, Cider Security's mission is to solve the most commonly encountered challenges CISOs and security engineers face today. For more information, visit www.cidersecurity.io/ .

