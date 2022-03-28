Penske Truck Leasing Opened its Southeast Facility in Tampa, Florida

READING, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing recently opened a new facility in Tampa, Florida. Located at 7140 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the new location will allow the transportation services company to upgrade the service it provides to existing customers in the area, as well as the ability to add-on new customers. This is the second recent investment Penske has made in the local Tampa market.

This new facility offers both consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"We've been growing in the region and required a larger space to accommodate our increasing customer base," said Joe Hill, senior vice president of Penske's southeast region. "Our new, enhanced facility is conveniently located near major highways and downtown Tampa easing accessibility for both our commercial and consumer rental customers."

The location is 28,406-square-feet and sits on 11.15 acres. It has five truck service bays, an automated wash bay system, and mobile truck lifts.

Penske currently employs 40 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives, hikers, and drivers locally and nationwide. In 2020, the company opened a software development and cybersecurity support center office in Tampa. This technology center, located at 5401 W Kennedy Boulevard, employs 75 people, and plans to continue to grow in high-tech jobs over the next several years. For a list of open positions in the Tampa metro area and at other Penske locations across North America please visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 366,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

