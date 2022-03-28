33Across Announces Results of Strategic Partnership with DailyMail.com

Non-Cookied Revenue Generated by 33Across Lexicon ID Solution Outpaces the Cookie for DailyMail.com

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , an identity solution and platform designed for the Open Web, today announced the results of their strategic partnership with DailyMail.com.

"In Q1 of 2022, 69% of programmatic revenue brought by 33Across to DailyMail.com was cookieless."

DailyMail.com's Challenge with Unaddressable Inventory

DailyMail.com, one of the world's largest English-speaking newspaper websites with more than 185M global unique browsers, saw approximately 65% of its programmatic inventory coming from non-cookied browsers, making it difficult to monetize due to programmatic's overreliance on the cookie. 33Across worked with DailyMail.com to provide a solution that would monetize their cookieless inventory in a measurable manner.

DailyMail.com's Programmatic Revenue from Cookieless

Thanks to 33Across' Lexicon, the identity solution created specifically to help publishers succeed without cookies, DailyMail.com saw a spike in cookieless revenue immediately. Buyers choose Lexicon to target cookieless inventory for its efficiency and ability to tap into new audiences; this increased demand drove 69% of DailyMail.com's overall programmatic revenue attributed to 33Across.

Along with a substantial increase in their cookieless revenue, DailyMail.com saw win rates on cookieless inventory that were 2X greater than their cookied inventory. To read about how Lexicon improved DailyMail.com's cookieless performance, please see the full case study .

"With various industry headwinds taking place driven in large part by the deprecation of third party cookies in 2023, one critical area of focus for us has been measurement given the different IDs in the marketplace. With 33Across, we can view and assess performance by cookie vs non-cookied inventory to gain insight on the revenue impact driven from previously unaddressable inventory," said Jeremy Gan, VP Revenue Operations, DailyMail.com. "This is an important initiative for us, as accurate measurement is the key for long term viability."

"Helping DailyMail.com make their cookieless inventory addressable in programmatic monetization is our mission and Lexicon's ability to seamlessly transform cookieless inventory into truly incremental revenue has been impressive. What's more, Lexicon has removed the challenge of technical integrations and delivered scaled match rates that most identity solutions just can't do," said Eric Wheeler, CEO, 33Across.

Announced in June 2021, Lexicon was created to help equip publishers with a supply-first solution to balance privacy and monetization for the open web, to plan for a world without cookies. 33Across' Lexicon immediately makes 90% of a publisher's cookieless inventory addressable, allowing buyers to recognize and bid on quality inventory at programmatic scale. Publishers gain more browser independence when they have more opportunities to monetize their full supply and curate audiences within the bounds of privacy.

