Swedish Match publishes annual report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Match's annual report for 2021 has been published and is available at the Group's website.

The annual report describes Swedish Match's operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download at www.swedishmatch.com/annual-reports.

Contact:

Emmett Harrison

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Office +46 70 938 0173

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Swedish Match