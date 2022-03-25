RedTeam names Steven Tripp Vice President of Marketing

Tripp brings more than 20 years of marketing experience across a variety of industries to the rapidly growing construction technology provider

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedTeam Software , a leading construction management software platform provider, named Steven Tripp Vice President of Marketing.

Tripp, an accomplished marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience in a variety of industries, joins RedTeam to support the company's ongoing commitment to deliver a comprehensive suite of premier construction management platforms.

"Working for a construction material supplier and a contractor, I've seen the problems contractors face each day. RedTeam excites me because I can help contractors tackle problems like labor shortages, construction waste, and managing subcontractors," Tripp said. "RedTeam's suite of construction management and collaboration platforms make a meaningful difference in reducing those headaches. I'm excited to help bring these tools to more contractors."

Tripp, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, has a proven track record of developing and executing groundbreaking strategies to drive growth in revenue, sales, and engagement. During his career in the materials, energy, and finance sectors, Tripp's campaigns have led multiple companies to triple-digit growth.

"Steve's deep expertise and vision are perfectly suited for RedTeam as we build on our recent growth and deliver one of the most robust suites of construction technology solutions," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam Software. "Steve's success over the years demonstrates that he has the right combination of experience, leadership, and drive to help us steer RedTeam through this exciting chapter and meet the challenges and opportunities on the horizon."

Tripp's appointment follows the addition of Atkinson and COO Andy West to the company's leadership team in 2021.

RedTeam also recently announced the acquisition of Paskr, a leading cloud-based construction management solution for small to mid-size contractors, and Fieldlens, a mobile plan markup tool for contractors that provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain. The RedTeam suite now features products ranging from field-management software to enterprise-level workflow and management solutions, including the flagship RedTeam platform.

Inc. recently included RedTeam Software in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States, with 160% growth over three years. More than 1,000 general contractors and over 100,000 users manage a collective $25 billion of commercial construction work with RedTeam.

For more information, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software's comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including RedTeam, Paskr, and Fieldlens, helps commercial contractors effectively manage complex construction projects and reduce bloated technology costs. From field-management to enterprise-level workflow and management solutions, RedTeam Software delivers a full range of applications for contractors of all sizes and offers hard-working construction professionals peace of mind throughout all stages of a project. For more information, visit https://www.redteam.com .

