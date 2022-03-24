Veo Successfully Debuts Industry First Throttle-Assist e-Bike in Five Markets

Cosmo-e Class 2 E-Bike to be Deployed Throughout the U.S.

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veo , the first profitable micromobility company, has successfully launched the North American micromobility industry's first Class 2 e-bike with throttle-assist, in Birmingham, Ala; Seattle, Wash.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Syracuse, NY; and on the University of Alabama campus.

Over the past two years, the e-bike market expanded by more than 23% year-over-year, with the industry expected to rise incrementally over the next decade as people discover the benefits of electric bikes as a convenient, sustainable transportation solution.

The Cosmo-e is designed with both a throttle-assist motor and pedals to make it easier for riders of varying body types and physical abilities to ride long distances comfortably while maintaining balance and control. The throttle-assist makes the Cosmo-e the most accessible e-bike on the North American shared mobility market by allowing riders to get where they need to go if they are unable to pedal, need support traveling up hills, or want a boost to get up to speed from a stopped position. Unlike privately owned e-bikes, the Cosmo-e has a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and responds to local geofenced regulations for slow and no-ride zones.

The Cosmo-e is equipped with the following features:

Both an electric-assist throttle and pedals, giving users the option of using the throttle or pedaling to get where they need to go

A low seat and center of gravity making it easier for riders of varying body types and physical abilities to maintain balance and control

18-inch alloy wheels for performance and control

Active brake lights and glow-in-the-dark painted decals to increase safety and visibility at night

A swappable battery system, pioneered from Veo's stand-up scooters, allowing Veo technicians to swap out batteries on site, enabling devices to be available 24/7

Veo Voice , an on-vehicle audible feature that alerts riders when entering slow-ride or no-ride zones

"Pedal-assist e-bikes made bicycling more accessible and popular. But there's still an opportunity to get more people riding. The throttle-assist transforms mobility by opening up bicycles to a whole new segment of the population," said Edwin Tan, Veo co-founder and president. "Our throttle-assist bikes receive four times as many rides per day as our pedal-assist bikes, showing that the throttle-assist is used by more riders and can therefore help cities reach their clean transportation goals faster."

Veo anticipates bringing the Cosmo-e to Los Angeles and the cities of Urbana and Champaign, Ill. this spring.

Veo designs and manufactures its vehicles in-house, enabling the company to continuously innovate and deploy new form factors rapidly. Veo controls the entire supply chain process from design to fabrication to assembly to ensure top quality and safety. The company currently has six vehicle types in markets across the U.S. and plans to further expand its portfolio in 2022.

About Veo

Veo is bringing the next generation of shared electric bikes and scooters to cities and universities around the world. Founded in 2017 by two Purdue University graduates, Veo operates from a set of values that distinguish us in the industry. We are grounded in financial responsibility: Veo partnered with select cities to achieve profitability before scaling. Our in-house design and manufacturing process enables us to constantly innovate and provide cities with vehicle fleets that are made to last. We develop collaborative, long-term partnerships with cities and universities so we can work together toward a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future. Learn more at www.veoride.com.

