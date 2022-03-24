WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Forest Congress (WFC) is a leading voice for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the forest community. Join us and make your voice heard on issues that are important to you and your organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Women’s Forest Congress) (PRNewswire)

Support the Inaugural Women's Forest Congress with Your Ideas and Resources

Today, we invite organizations and individuals aligned with the WFC Mission and Vision to support the inaugural Women's Forest Congress from October 17-20, 2022, with ideas and financial contributions. The inaugural congress is expected to attract up to 1,000 participants.

Content Call for Proposals

The Women's Forest Congress is looking for compelling and diverse content to inspire meaningful conversations and engagement at our inaugural 2022 event. These discussions will lead to developing strategies and solutions to address the most pressing current and forthcoming challenges for forests and women.

We invite prospective session leaders, facilitators, presenters, moderators, organizers, and others to submit proposals that advocate for and support one or more of the 2022 Congress themes and develop potential outcomes and resolutions that the Women's Forest Congress can implement and act upon post-Congress. Please submit your proposal by Friday, April 29, 2022, 5 PM Eastern.

2022 Women's Forest Congress Themes:

Leadership for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Workforce Opportunities for Increasing Recruitment, Retention, and Leadership

Women as Catalysts for Change

Addressing Today's Greatest Forest Challenges

Supporting Each Other

Learn more about the call for proposals.

Financial Contributions

Your support will help ensure the inaugural Women's Forest Congress is a success and help the extraordinary community forming around the WFC movement flourish. This is a powerful opportunity to learn from women in the forest community and help position them as leaders. Your sponsorship or donation will directly support ongoing communications, virtual events leading up to the in-person event, and the volunteer-led Steering Committee, Advisory Council, and Working Groups. Learn more about financial sponsorship.

About the Women's Forest Congress

The Women's Forest Congress is a dynamic and inclusive forum to develop strategies and solutions for forests. Women throughout the forest space have come together to share personal and professional experiences, connect with each other, shape the latest innovations, and consider how actions informed by our perspectives can make a profound impact on the future of forests. We envision a world where there is universal equity and inclusion in our forest community. All women are heard, empowered, and have a sense of belonging. The influence and impact of all women are reflected in our relationships with forests. Women will gather in person at the inaugural Women's Forest Congress October 17-20, 2022, to use our diverse perspectives and collective expertise to develop strategies and solutions to address the most pressing current and forthcoming challenges for forests and women. And we will always advocate for the most compelling opportunities for women in the forest community. Learn more about the Women's Forest Congress.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women's Forest Congress