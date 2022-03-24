SANDCASTLE RESORTS AND HOTELS APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Management Company behind Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa Expands Executive Team

DESTIN, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels , the seasoned property management company behind Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, announces the appointment of Gary Koester as the new Executive Vice President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to the executive team," said Frank Flautt, co-founder of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels. "His management approach and expertise will be instrumental in the company's growth in 2022 and beyond."

Gary has been a part of the Sandcastle Resort and Hotels team since 2014, having assisted with property expansions at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, the management company's largest and most successful property to date. With more than two decades of hospitality experience under his belt, Gary's initial focus will include leading a $30 million renovation beginning this October at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The transformation will begin with guest room remodels, followed by renovations of the resort's public spaces, from the on-site restaurants to additional upgrades.

"Koester's extensive hospitality experience and involvement in varying sizes of globally recognized brands make him an asset to our team," said Fred Alias, co-founder of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels. "We are looking forward to Gary taking on a larger role in expansion across our properties."

Before joining the company, Gary began his venture into the hospitality world through successfully contributing to the development and rebranding of more than two dozen properties. His resume includes working alongside well-known brand names such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG, amongst others.

"Gary has proven to be a valuable member of our team, and we are confident that he will thrive in his new position," said Robert Kamm, president and CEO of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels. "The addition of Gary to our executive team is a natural step as we continue to grow."

Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels has played an integral part in the expansion of the hospitality industry for more than 40 years. When Frank Flautt reached out to Fred Alias the two hotelier titans joined forces to create a successful recipe for developing and managing both service and hospitality. Combined, Flautt and Alias have overseen countless properties and developed significant brand franchises including the largest Holiday Inn franchise and the largest Marriott in the United States.

Prior to the conception of Sandcastles Resorts and Hotels, Flautt founded Flautt Properties and developed one of the largest Hyatt hotels in downtown Nashville. Alias also cofounded the luxury hotel franchise Ritz-Carlton before joining Flautt to start Sandcastles Resorts and Hotels. Robert Kamm joined the team more than 35 years ago and has played a key role in further expanding the Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels portfolio. Over the years, Kamm has helped formulate the structure and design of the condominium hotel projects and negotiated joint ventures and acquisitions.

Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels has been the management team of Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa since the onset of the property's affiliation with the brand. The company is also responsible for the development of the Marco Island Hilton as well as the Palm Beach Florida Hilton.

For more information on Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels and the company's esteemed portfolio of properties across the U.S., contact Maggie Weaver director of marketing at mweaver@sbhilton.com or 850-622-3965.

About Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels

Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels develop condominiums and hotels with breathtaking views, focusing on luxury, location, value, service, innovation, and quality. In addition to managing a premium selection of hotels and condominiums, the company provides management services for hoteliers. The seasoned Sandcastle team has successfully managed a broad range of hotels and resorts. The team has developed, owned, and managed numerous hotels including the largest and most profitable independently owned Hilton Hotel in the world, the Hilton Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort. Sandcastle Resort and Hotels' blend of financial strength, development success and hotel management capabilities provide compelling advantages to partners and investors. For more information on the property management company, visit www.sandcastlehotels.com .

About Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, managed by Sandcastle Resorts & Hotels, is located on the sugar-white sands and emerald-green waters of Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast near Destin in South Walton, Fla. Northwest Florida's largest full-service beachfront resort hotel boasts 590 spacious accommodations, more than 62,500 square feet of award-winning meeting and event space, a world-class spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, six on-site seasonal dining venues – including the Emerald Coast's only AAA Four-Diamond steakhouse – abundant resort recreation options, access to championship golf courses, and close proximity to the area's best attractions. For more information on the premier hotel, visit HiltonSandestinBeach.com , or stay up to date with its latest news and promotions on its Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

