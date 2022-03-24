Regulus Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Preclinical Studies in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis under a Collaboration Agreement with Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital

- Preliminary data are expected in the second half of 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the initiation of studies evaluating a library of oligonucleotides designed to block miR-155 for the potential to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease) under a collaboration agreement with the laboratories of Oleg Butovsky, Ph.D., and Howard L. Weiner, M.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The agreement, effective since September 2021, encompasses the investigation of the biologic effects of miR-155 inhibitors in both in vitro and in vivo models of ALS.

Dr. Butovsky is an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and a Senior Scientist at BWH. Dr. Weiner is the Robert L. Kroc Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School, Director and Founder of the Partners Multiple Sclerosis Center and Co-Director of the Center for Neurologic Diseases at BWH. The study plan focuses on the evaluation of the Regulus-designed compounds that inhibit miR-155 activity in microglia cell-based assays and in animal models of the disease, to identify potential candidates to advance into further studies. Results from these initial studies will be used to guide the design of future experiments in additional animal models of the disease and characterize their properties. Combined, these data will be used in an effort to identify anti-miR-155 lead compounds exhibiting robust pharmacologic profiles and enable their further preclinical therapeutic evaluation and initial testing in subjects with ALS.

"In addition to our focus on genetic kidney disease, Regulus has a growing research interest in the opportunity to apply our technology to significant unmet needs in CNS disease. We are excited by the initiation of this research collaboration with Drs. Butovsky and Weiner, who are leading ALS researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, affiliated with Harvard Medical School," commented Denis Drygin, Ph.D., CSO of Regulus Therapeutics. "ALS is a devastating, progressive neurodegenerative disease with a major unmet medical need. We look forward to the preliminary data, which are expected in the second half of 2022."

Prior research published by BWH demonstrates that miR-155 plays an important role in the pathogenesis of ALS and supports this target as a potential therapeutic approach to address this devastating disease. Researchers at BWH identified a disease-associated microglia signature in ALS. In animal models of ALS, miR-155 was found upregulated in microglia and associated with disease progression. Importantly, miR-155 was also elevated in the spinal cord of patients with ALS. Blocking miR-155 in animal models through either genetic deletion or with compounds that blocked miR-155 ameliorated disease. Anti-miR-155 treatment suppressed disease-associated cytotoxic microglia, and resulted in robust improvement in clinically relevant disease endpoints, including prolongation of survival.

"This collaboration with Regulus will build upon our body of research in ALS," said Tracy Batchelor, chairman of Neurology at BWH, "We are pleased to work with a company that shares our mission to understand the pathophysiology of ALS with the objective of developing novel therapies to treat this devastating disease. "

