Real Luck Group announces agreement with leading performance marketing firm Raketech Group

CALGARY, AB/ISLE OF MAN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces a partnership with leading affiliate and performance marketing company Raketech Group Holding (STO: RAKE).

The agreement will see Luckbox listed on a number of Raketech-operated affiliate websites, designed to refer players to Luckbox's next-generation esports, sports and casino betting services. The agreement builds upon prior agreements that Real Luck Group has signed with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic. Raketech, headquartered in Malta, operates more than 1760 sites, driving active players to igaming brands.

Luckbox Head of Affiliates Mike Bazzi said: "Raketech is among the biggest lead-generation companies in the igaming industry. I know from previous roles that Raketech is a proven driver of traffic, which is a key focus of our growth strategy at this time. This partnership is a continuation of Luckbox's efforts to increase our player base in a data-driven manner to grow revenues. We will continually monitor and optimize our marketing spend across our player acquisition strategies."

Additionally, Luckbox has submitted an application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (the "AGCO") to become a fully registered operator of internet gaming and sports betting in the province.

Ontario is a significant opportunity in the broader Canadian market. Eilers & Krecjik Gaming forecasts Ontario sports betting gross gaming revenue to reach C$904 million by 2026, and Deloitte estimates the Canadian market could grow from C$500 million annually into a C$28 billion market five years post-legislation.

Luckbox already holds an Isle of Man gaming license, allowing the Company to access over 80 markets globally. The Company intends to apply for additional licenses in selected regulated markets as part of its continued growth strategy.

Luckbox CEO Thomas Rosander said: "We're a Canadian company, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange, so it's very important for us to operate on home territory.

"Canada already has a mature betting audience; however, the Canadian Gaming Association suggests that Canadians place over $4 billion of bets with offshore sites each year. Regulations have changed; Canadians are passionate esports and sports fans; and esports is a large and growing recreational activity in Canada. The Canadian sports betting market could be a multi-billion dollar market within five years, so now is the time for Luckbox to operate in Canada, starting with Ontario.

"With a population of almost 15 million, Ontario accounts for 40% of Canada's total population and 37% of national GDP. Ontario has established esports organizations such as Toronto Defiant (Overwatch League) and Toronto Ultra (Call of Duty League) as well as major sports teams such as Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto FC. We are positioning ourselves to capture our share of Canada's esports betting market, and applying for an Ontario license is the first step."

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

