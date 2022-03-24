Pudu Robotics Unveils Four New Robots at Its Spring New Product Launch

The event marks a milestone for the company with an upgraded business approach: more than just robots, Pudu Robotics steps forward to provide comprehensive solutions for the hospitality industry

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, held its spring new product launch on March 24 in Shenzhen, the modern metropolis in southern China. With the theme of "3+X", the company released four new robots, including three delivery robots, SwiftBot, PUDU A1, PUDU D1, and one cleaning robot, PUDU SH1.

"We are not only releasing a few new standalone products, but also hope to bring new solutions to the industry," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "The comprehensive upgrade of our products and technology in 2022 also marks the beginning of the Pudu Robot 2.0 era. In addition to the existing delivery robots, we will carry on expanding the product line of cleaning robots. We will also keep on refining new products in line with industry best practices across different service scenarios, to promote the in-depth integration and innovation of AI in commercial service robots."

SwiftBot is a versatile delivery robot that reduces human-robot road congestion by 50% and increases machine running speed by 30% in restaurants. PUDU A1, the first composite robot in the restaurant business, and PUDU D1, the first quadruped delivery robot, open up new possibilities of robot applications across various restaurants and commercial environments.

PUDU SH1 is another foray for Pudu Robotics into the cleaning field after the official release of its first cleaning robot CC1 in mid-November 2021. PUDU SH1 is a professional small-size digital commercial floor scrubber, dedicated to attaining efficient cleaning, convenient operation, and easy management, boosting the cleaning industry's digital upgrading.

This event of Spring New Product Launch marks a new milestone for Pudu Robotics. As the company enters the Pudu Robot 2.0 era and expands its product application areas gradually from catering to buildings, healthcare, cleaning, and other fields, Pudu Robotics has set a larger goal of providing overall delivery, cleaning, marketing, and other comprehensive solutions to more sectors, continuing its mission of using robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living.

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global market with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

