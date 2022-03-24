OPPO’s Reno7 Pro 5G sees incredible 96% pre order increase as Entire Series launches in store...

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-launched OPPO Reno7 Series, offering customers the ultimate "Unlimited Me, In Portrait" experience is now available to purchase in the Middle East. The new series comes with three 5G variations, the Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G and Reno7 Z 5G allowing even the most amateur of content creators to capture professional looking photos and videos.

To celebrate the launch, OPPO became the first smartphone brand to unveil a light show on Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel. Enthralling all those who witnessed the show that lit up the Dubai Marina skyline, the show bought to life the features of the series including the industry-first Orbit Breathing Light, stunning Startrails design, 65W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge and Flagship Portrait Camera System Debut.

To celebrate the launch, the global technology brand is giving customers a chance to win abrand new Reno7 Pro 5G through a fun filled Tik Tok filter and challenge. All they need to do is use the OPPO Reno7 Portrait filter and hashtag #OPPOReno7Portrait tagging @OPPOArabia bringing to life the all-new OPPO device through a series of hand gesture prompts while grooving to a bilingual jingle.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and North Africa said, "We are seeing a great response to the Reno7 series in the GCC with a staggering 96% increase in pre-orders compared to the Series predecessor and this is mostly definitely due to our customers passion and trust in OPPO as a brand. We work to deliver products with the customers usage and experience in mind, offering every use the best in technology, design and features."

The Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Meanwhile, a 12GB+256GB memory, 4500mAh battery and 65W SUPERVOOC TM guarantee an extraordinary, long-lasting and smooth experience. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on the smartphone. With features packed into a sleek and light smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G is the portrait expert designed to help users get the most out of the 5G era.

The Reno7 5G is the portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like portraits through features such as Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and more. Alongside its professional camera capabilities, Reno7 5G also features the iconic OPPO Glow design Reno7 5G also features iconic OPPO Glow design with LDI process,65W SUPERVOOC TM , 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Highlighted by its smooth experience, the Reno7 5G is the world's first smartphone that certified with TÜV SÜD 36-month fluency rating A.

The Reno7 Z 5G is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform, equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR imaging features, and complemented by the industry-first Dual Orbit Lights. Together with OPPO's signature OPPO Glow design, Ultra-Slim Retro Design and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charge, Reno7 Z 5G is a 5G smartphone with professional portrait photography capabilities designed to capture diverse lifestyles.

The Reno7 series is now available for purchase from 24th March, 2022, across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno7 Pro 5G, AED 1,799 for Reno7 5G, and AED 1,499 for Reno7 Z 5G.

