Lyons & Simmons Partner Stephen Higdon Named Among Top Young Lawyers in Texas

Higdon selected among top plaintiffs personal injury attorneys

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Higdon, a partner in the Dallas-based trial firm Lyons & Simmons, has earned selection among the state's top young plaintiffs personal injury attorneys in the prestigious Texas Rising Stars legal guide.

This marks the fourth year that Higdon has earned selection to the peer review guide, which is designed to highlight the best Texas lawyers age 40 or younger or those who have been in practice less than 10 years. Only the top 2.5 percent of eligible lawyers in the state are recognized each year.

Higdon has extensive courtroom experience handling a wide range of catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.

He was a key member of the trial team that earned the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association's prestigious John Howie Award that is presented annually for the pursuit of justice in the face of adversity. The firm's trial team earned the 2021 honor for their representation of an Alabama mother who lost three children in a West Texas highway crash. The verdict was reportedly the largest for a personal injury case in the history of Midland County, which is known as one of Texas' most conservative venues.

In addition to Texas Rising stars, Higdon's work has earned recognition from Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch and D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, summa cum laude and Order of the Coif. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association, Dallas Young Lawyers Association, and the Association of Former Law Clerks of the Eastern District of Texas.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company' business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

