LIBERTY TAX ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas-Based Tax Preparation Company Teams Up With NFL Home Team

HURST, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Tax , a leading tax preparation company based in Dallas, is announcing its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. The five-year contract, which kicked off at the beginning of the 2021-2022 National Football League (NFL) season, names Liberty Tax as a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Liberty Tax partners with the Dallas Cowboys (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys," said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. "This team represents more than just the state of Texas, they represent our country and the diverse customer base we have the pleasure of serving. We're grateful for the opportunity to work with the Cowboys and look forward to a successful partnership over the next five years."

With more than 2,700 franchised locations across North America, Liberty Tax has been serving customers since 1997, offering fast and affordable tax preparation support along with its suite of financial services. Liberty Tax serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients across the U.S. and Canada.

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18 and customers should come prepared with personal information documents and tax forms, like a W-2 Form or 1099 Form. For more information about Liberty Tax's partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and to find a Liberty Tax near you visit LibertyTax.com .

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax , is a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations, and serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. Established in 1997, Liberty Tax is one of the nation's leading tax preparation companies, with franchised locations in every major metro area throughout the U.S. and Canada. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and on Facebook .

Liberty Tax, a portfolio company of NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U), is a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations, and serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients in the United States and Canada. Established in 1997, Liberty Tax is one of the nation’s leading tax preparation companies, with franchised locations in every major metro area throughout the US and Canada. (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Tax) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Tax