Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Launches FETV and FMC on altafiber

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today it has launched FETV and FMC on altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, which serves customers in the greater Cincinnati region.

"Welcome to the family, altafiber!" said Cara Conte, SVP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC. "We're thrilled to be a part of the lineup and bring FETV and FMC's quality, family-friendly programming to altafiber customers."

The launch provides altafiber subscribers the ability to watch FETV's new April lineup, featuring the addition of medical drama Emergency!, as well as the John Wayne Movie Night every Friday at 8p ET on FMC.

The altafiber launch comes on the heels of record Nielsen ratings for FETV – in February, FETV's Total Day achieved its best month ever in C3 ratings with the Household demographic, while FETV's Prime had its second-best month ever in C3 ratings with the Household, Total Audience, and Total Adults demographics.

About FMC



FMC (Family Movie Classics) is available nationwide through Dish Network (channel 387), Frndly TV, Evoca, and altafiber.

About FETV



FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), Evoca, altafiber, and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.TM

