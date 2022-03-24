Excelsus Holdings, Inc. Acquires Spectrum Integrated Technologies in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelsus Holdings, Inc., announces the acquisition of Spectrum Integrated Technologies Sdn. Bhd. in Johor Bahru, Malaysia through its wholly owned Malaysia subsidiary Excelsus Technologies (M) Sdn. Bhd. for an undisclosed amount. Excelsus was founded by Mehul J. Dave and Michael Schumacher who are principals of Linkage Technologies, Inc.

Spectrum, a printed circuit board manufacturer based in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, offers a wide range of PCB manufacturing services from single-sided to complex multi-layer and burn-in boards. Spectrum was established in 2011 with the acquisition of TPT Multiflex.

The primary driver to acquire Spectrum is in response to increasing customer concerns of the reliability and resiliency of the existing PCB supply chain. Southeast Asia and Malaysia in particular offers diversity outside of China with a reliable low-cost workforce while providing solid infrastructure and access to world-class logistics with Singapore Changi Airport only 40 minutes from the Spectrum factory.

Mehul Dave, Chairman of Excelsus said, "we are excited and honored to acquire Spectrum so that we can offer a captive PCB factory to our customers while allaying their concerns related to diversifying our supply chain. Spectrum will become a core supplier for our global sourcing capability."

Raja Manickam, owner of Spectrum said, "we are thrilled that Spectrum is now in capable hands and we're confident that our existing customers will get world-class service and support going forward."

Excelsus Holdings, Inc. was founded by Mehul J. Dave and Michael R. Schumacher. Mehul and Mike are PCB industry veterans with over 30 years in the industry. They are principals of Linkage Technologies, Inc. – a global leader in PCB sourcing with a direct presence in the US, China, India, Canada, and Mexico. Linkage links its customers to trusted factories in Asia by providing high value, reliable quality, and responsive local sales and engineering support. With over 18 years of experience in global sourcing and now, as a result of this acquisition, Linkage is uniquely positioned for significant growth, giving it access to direct PCB manufacturing capabilities. Additional information about Excelsus can be found at www.excelsus-holdings.com, more information about Linkage can be found at www.linkage-tech.com.

Spectrum Integrated Technologies Sdn. Bhd. was established in 2011 with the acquisition of TPT Multiflex, the management and core team members have more than 25 years of experiences in PCB manufacturing. Spectrum offers a one stop total solution for time critical and advanced technology PCB's from singles-sided to complex multi-layers while offering a range of standard and customized materials; with high complexity and high mix/low-mid volume, and a variety of surface finishes. More information about Spectrum can be found at www.spectrum-pcb.com.

