Bold Metrics demos Metaverse-ready virtual fit solutions for apparel brands and retailers alongside a special Dino-mite surprise at Shoptalk. #SizeChartsAreExtinct

"Bold Metrics is already helping retailers and brands make static size charts extinct with our AI-based sizing charts. Now we're taking that market-leading technology into the Metaverse with the first ever patent for a Body Data NFT," said Daina Burnes, Co-founder & CEO of Bold Metrics.

The Bold Metrics Body Data NFT™ can be powered by any body measurement capture methodology including Bold Metrics' proprietary AI body modeling technology. Shoppers with a Bold Metrics Body Data NFT™ in their Coinbase, MetaMask or other Ethereum wallets can instantly get apparel size recommendations on websites, access in-store concierge services, and generate avatars for use in popular Metaverses like Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Also on display will be Bold Metrics' Next Gen Smart Size Chart with the added Smart Inventory™ feature, to help brands navigate supply chain challenges and optimize the customer experience when shopping online.

"We want to equip brands and retailers for the challenges facing supply chains globally, Bold Metrics' Smart Inventory feature provides real-time information on inventory availability. Brands already have a lot to manage, this takes one more thing off their plate," said Morgan Linton, Co-founder & COO of Bold Metrics.

Bold Metrics' technology won't be the only eye-catching activation at the show. Bold Metric's special Shoptalk Size-O-Saurus will be roaming the event. Scan its QR code or snap a pic and tag us with #SizeChartsAreExtinct for a chance to win a pair of Airpods. Get ready, our dapper dino moves fast!

