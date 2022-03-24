16-Bit Bar + Arcade is back in Cleveland, but this time with Pins Mechanical Co.

The old school entertainment venues will open side by side on West 25th in Ohio City.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Brands , the Columbus, Ohio based company that brings unique brand engagements to life, opens the doors today to the much-anticipated new location of Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade at 1880 West 25th St. in the heart of Ohio City. 16-Bit returns to Cleveland bigger and better than ever… bringing with it more arcade games, pinball, skeeball and Pins' signature duckpin bowling in a renovated historic building spanning approximately 25,000 square feet.

The sister brands together redefine how a night out should be spent with friends. The venue features 12 duckpin lanes, over 50 pinball machines and classic arcade games, bocce ball courts, and much more. Guests are surrounded by the nostalgia of their childhood while enjoying amazing local beers and '80's and '90's inspired craft cocktails like the "Carrie Fisher."

Previously the home to Daniels Furniture, the new space is an ideal location for the Rise Brands team to continue their mission of revitalizing iconic buildings in growing neighborhoods like Ohio City. The brand carefully planned the renovation in order to preserve the original character and take advantage of the unique elements that make the light-filled space special.

"Coming back home to Cleveland in a neighborhood that I once lived is beyond exciting for me," said Troy Allen, Rise Brands founder. "The growth of Ohio City over the past 15 years has been amazing to see and opening Pins and 16-Bit side by side on West 25th has been a goal of ours for several years. We're looking forward to seeing our past loyal guests along with new ones discover and experience our old school entertainment while taking advantage of everything the vibrant neighborhood has to offer."

Pins and 16-Bit together offer 2 stories of fun for all ages, 3 full service bars, 2 patios and plenty of indoor/outdoor event space. Hours of operation are: Monday through Wednesday, 4:00PM to 12:30AM, Thursday, 4:00PM to 1:30AM, Friday, 4:00PM to 2:30AM, Saturday, 12:00PM to 2:30AM and Sunday, 12:00PM to 12:30AM. The venue is family friendly until 8:00PM when all guests must be 21+.

Rise Brands owns and operates Pins Mechanical Company, 16-Bit+Arcade and No Soliciting in seven cities throughout the Midwest and South. To learn more about 16-Bit Bar + Arcade and Pins Mechanical Company, visit 16-bitbar.com and pinsbar.com .

About Rise Brands

Rise Brands is a brand development firm that creates one-of-a-kind experiences to fully engage people through immersive consumer engagements. Rise Brands currently owns and operates 16-Bit Bar+Arcade , Pins Mechanical Company , Weenie Wonder, and No Soliciting . Each of its brands allow for creative, authentic fun. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.

