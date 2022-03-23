Striking Steelworkers Will Welcome Sen. Sherrod Brown to Sherwin-Williams Picket Line

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union will welcome U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown to Local 14919's picket line at Sherwin-Williams' Bedford Heights, Ohio, facility at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Striking USW members, elected union leaders, retirees and supporters will rally with Sen. Brown in support of the USW's struggle for a fair contract.

On Feb. 5, 2022, 55 members of Local 14919 began an unfair labor practice strike against Sherwin-Williams at the company's facility in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Negotiations began on October 26, 2021, and prior to the strike, union members had worked under the terms of their expired contract since November 20, 2021.

Sherwin-Williams refused to enter into an extension agreement, despite the USW's willingness to do so.

WHO : USW Local 14919 members, retirees and supporters with Sen. Sherrod Brown

WHAT : Supporting Local 14919's strike for a fair contract at Sherwin-Williams

WHEN : 11 a.m. , Friday, March 25, 2022 .

WHERE: 26300 Fargo Ave, Bedford, OH 44146

Photo and video opportunities will be available.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

Contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

